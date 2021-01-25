I want to break into the national team: Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

The Indian national team coach Igor Stimac recently said he was concerned about many Indian strikers not getting opportunities in the Indian Super League, which in turn would make his task of picking forwards for the national team that much harder.

However, the Croatian is facing a problem of a different kind in the goalkeeping department as there is an abundance of talent. Among the names bound to catch the attention of Stimac is that of Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

While Bengaluru FC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been a bulwark at the back for both club and country, the recent struggles of the Blues team have opened up a window of opportunity for those in line.

Besides Gurpreet, Mumbai City skipper Amrinder Singh, who is India's second choice, has been enjoying one of his best seasons with the Islanders as he has kept eight clean sheets this campaign.

Besides these two, there are many other emerging keepers including Albino what with all the clubs fielding Indian goalkeepers.

While breaking into the national team is a tall order, the Goan lad is unfazed by the competition and is clear in his mission to don the Indian shirt soon.

"Yes, of course, I want to break into the national team. That's the dream of every footballer in India. And I'm performing for that and for the ISL also (for Kerala Blasters). Right now, I'm focusing on the ISL and hopefully, if I get the chance with a national team call up, then it will be great. I think the coach (Stimac) is watching all the matches and he will pick the best players. I will give my best and if he thinks that I'm performing well and deserves to come into the national team, then obviously I'll grab that opportunity," said Albino ahead of their match against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday.

The start of the season was a different story for the Nuvem lad though. Playing with his new team-mates, Albino had looked shaky. Back in December, the 26-year-old faced a lot of stick for conceding a soft goal against FC Goa when he rolled the ball straight to Igor Angulo without looking leaving the Spaniard with an easy tap-in.

The towering goalkeeper didn't let that drag him down and it is a testimony to his character that he bounced back and started pulling off some match-defining saves.

He has saved three penalties this season and also ranks second in the number of saves made. What makes his achievements even more impressive is the fact that he has done all this while playing behind a backline that has undergone constant changes due to injuries and suspensions.

Albino has been among the few bright spots for Blasters who have had an indifferent campaign. The Salgaocar FC product is high on confidence and is looking to grow with each passing game.

"You gain confidence by playing match by match and that's how I gained the confidence. I also practice very hard," he said.

Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said that Albino has all the attributes to get into the Indian team.

"Albino is doing great and whether he gets a call-up or not, that is up to the coach (Stimac). But I feel like he is up there. He has all the attributes to be a good goalkeeper. He has the height, he is a top shot-stopper until now and hopefully, he continues his form," said Ishfaq.