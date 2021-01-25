ISL: Resurgent NorthEast United run into top spot chasing ATK Mohun Bagan

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

NorthEast United have had a roller-coaster campaign so far in the Indian Super League. After a flying start to the campaign, which saw them pull off some giant-killing acts including a win against Mumbai City, they slumped into a lull that saw the departure of head coach Gerard Nus.

Just when things looked all doom and gloom, interim coach Khalid Jamil lifted the team's morale and confidence with a stunning win over Jamshedpur FC in the last round. It wasn't just a morale-boosting victory as the three points helped them get back in contention for a place in the play-offs.

However, the path towards play-offs doesn't get any easier though as their next test is against ATK Mohun Bagan who are right in the middle of a dogfight with Mumbai City for the top spot.



Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown, who recently joined the Highlanders from Bengaluru FC, summed up the situation perfectly.



"We will have to stick to our plan. They (ATK Mohun Bagan) are a good side but any team can beat any team (in ISL). We just have to get going from the beginning and things will happen," he said.

A win for NorthEast will help them go level on points with fourth-placed Hyderabad FC and it's an opportunity they cannot waste if they have any ambitions of qualifying for the play-offs.

As for Bagan, it is a must-win game if they have to keep pace with the relentless Mumbai City FC. At the moment, Antonio Habas' side look like they are the only team who can catch the Islanders and they come into the game with a much-needed win against Chennaiyin FC.

They needed a 90th-minute goal from David Williams after a two-match winless run and Habas will know that his team can't leave it that late in all the matches.

The form of their talisman Roy Krishna will also be a concern for them. Even though he has been working tirelessly for his side and was heavily involved in the build-up plays of the Kolkata outfit, the Fiji international is going through a dry run in front of the goal.

Bagan would hope that their sharp-shooter comes good against NorthEast who won't make it easy for them.

"We will have to give respect to our opponents and we are going to have to be at our best to win this match. They (NorthEast) are a difficult opponent and they have very good players. They are going to make it difficult for us," said Habas.

The Spanish coach is a two-time ISL winner and it goes without saying that the 63-year-old would want to settle for nothing less than the top spot. However, in a bid to take any pressure away from his side, Habas suggested that Bagan were not focused on the table at the moment.

"I don't know where we are going to finish. I cannot say the clubs which will qualify for playoffs. We have many matches left," said the Spaniard.