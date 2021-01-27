STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Unimpressive finishing worry Bengaluru FC ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

Hyderabad FC might be in a much better form, compared to Bengaluru, but coach Manuel Marquez wants his players to be at their best on both sides of the floor.

Published: 27th January 2021

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC players during a training session. (Photo | ISL Media)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC had more than 15 shots on goal in their last game against Odisha FC. Out of those, six were on target and one of them found the back of the net, which is a poor return for a team that comprises Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh among others. In fact, it has been that kind of a season, where they have lacked colour in front of goal.

Their struggle has been even more visible, losing five of their seven games. They have only managed four goals during this period. As a result, the former champions lie on seventh place and will be eager to yield a positive result when they face Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday. Interim manager Naushad Moosa, who took over from Carles Cuadrat, is still searching for his maiden win in his current position and hopes that his team will start scoring goals as well.

"Finishing the chances we create has been our main concern throughout the season. We have been focusing a lot more on that, we are doing a lot more finishing drills every day. It will take time for us to get back into the scoring form. We are missing a good number 9, someone like a Miku. Sunil plays from the left and now he has moved into a central role, with Cleiton or Udanta. We will get there though. By the next game, we should be able to get more goals," he said.

What makes it worse for the Blues is their defensive record as well. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten games and with Hyderabad possessing quality players in the form of Aridane Santana, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese among others, they will be tested.

Hyderabad come into this game unbeaten in their last five. Though they have drawn their last three, they are fourth in the table with four victories under their belt. They might be in a much better form, compared to Bengaluru, but coach Manuel Marquez wants his players to be at their best on both sides of the floor.

“I think we play against strong teams. When we have the ball, we try to arrive with maximum players possible in the Bengaluru box. And when they have the ball, we will have to avoid them arriving in our box with danger,” said Marquez, whose team can climb to third place with a victory.

