STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL preview: Can ATK Mohun Bagan rediscover form against KBFC?

In the reverse fixture, Habas' side ran out winners but Blasters head coach believes that his team has come a long way since then.

Published: 31st January 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATKMB will be looking to rediscover their form against KBFC. (Photo | ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters are on a good run at the moment having gone five games unbeaten as they take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

While staying undefeated for a good stretch is noteworthy, three of those games have been draws which have meant that they have dropped points and languish at ninth in the table. Meanwhile, Bagan have not been at their imperious best and come into the game on the back of a defeat against NorthEast United.
However, the sight of Mumbai City losing to NorthEast on Saturday could just be the motivation that Antonio Habas' team needs after what has been a few lacklustre displays.

A win for Bagan would help them cut the gap from league leaders Mumbai to just three points and they can't let the opportunity pass them by. Habas' team go up against a team who have been playing some attractive football but are not able to score goals.

Against Jamshedpur FC, they struck the post on a number of occasions and scoring goals have been their problems.

In the reverse fixture, Habas' side ran out winners but Blasters head coach believes that his team has come a long way since then.

"The circumstances are different now," said Vicuna when reflecting on the first meeting between the two teams this season. It was a question of one detail, one defensive mistake from us that time. It was not that they were better than us".

The Spaniard would be returning to the touchline after serving his suspension and that would be a boost for the team in yellow.

As for Habas, it is all about getting Bagan's season back on track and getting back to their best.

"After the first few games and the first few rounds of the league, the team has consolidated the system which we have. We have to increase our attacking performance which is the most important thing," said Habas while suggesting that his team will have to improve especially their first-half performances and start scoring more goals.

In order to boost their attacking output and provide support to the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams, Bagan have brought in Marcelinho on loan from Odisha FC.

"We have been improving our performance and the creation of chances in the last few matches but we will have to continue with the same purpose," said Habas.

Both teams are struggling to convert their chances and it will be a question of which team is more clinical when the two meet on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan Kerala Blasters ISL ISL 2020
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp