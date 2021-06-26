Defender Amey unfazed by prospect of bio-bubble as Mumbai City gear up to defend ISL crown

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of the Indian Super League is expected to be played yet again in a bio-bubble starting in November and the prospect of being in a restrained environment for four straight months can be a challenge for the players and staff.

But Mumbai City defender Amey Ranawade remains unfazed and is relishing the prospect of defending the Indian Super League shield and the cup both of which were won by Sergio Lobera's men in Goa last season.

Mumbai don't just have the task of shrugging off any mental fatigue to defend their twin crowns, but the club will also be participating in the AFC Champions League where they will come up against the best in Asia.

Amey believes that the Islanders are ready for the challenges ahead and the 23-year-old right-back is expected to play a crucial part for the team next season as he recently signed a new four-year-deal and is raring to go.

"I never had second thoughts of signing the extension. Being a local boy and playing for your home club, it is anyone's dream. And I won the ISL Trophy and shield with the first season itself. There is more to achieve with the champions league coming up next season as well," said Amey.

No team has managed to successfully defend the ISL title and it will be quite an ask for Mumbai to reset and reboot as the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and others will look to dethrone them and capitalize on any slip ups.

"Champions always have the same mentality. It's the same in any game or sport. Challenges will always be there and for us, the important thing is to focus on our game. We know that other teams like ATK and BFC will all be there to compete for the trophy. We focus only on ourselves. We also have the Champions League to look forward to and are confident of putting on a good show," he said.

Last season, the players had to stay inside a bio-bubble for close to four months and Amey conceded that it can be mentally challenging, but admitted that there was another side to it.

"Mentally it can get difficult. And as the season goes on, it gets difficult mentally as you are not able to see your friends and family for a long time. But then, to be honest, the strength of our team was the unity we had. The players and staff, we were always together and the bond we had became our strength. Like having meals together, training, play some games, or just sitting around and chatting. That was our strength and that took us through the final as well. So it helped in that sense," he said.