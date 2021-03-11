Small town, big dreams: Akash is the limit for this Balrampur boy

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Akash Mishra used to go to play in the neighbourhood ground, most of the kids used to have either a bat in their hand or a ball. But he soon realised that cricket was not his calling and chose a different sport.

And now that kid from Uttar Pradesh has impressed all and sundry in his debut season in the Indian Super League and received a maiden call-up to the national camp, at the age of just 19.

Hailing from the small town of Balrampur near Lucknow, choosing the beautiful game as a career was not exactly greeted with enthusiasm. But his talent and hard work made everyone change their tune and now more and more kids are realising the potential of the sport.

“I used to play cricket just like everyone else but when the entire town and country in fact play that sport, it can become a bit crowded. Then I saw my cousin brother play football and I developed a liking for it. As my enjoyment increased, I started bunking my tuition and that did create a problem,” the left-back reminisced.

“As sports is not that popular, especially football, many used to comment on how it will not le­ad to any decent-paying job and is a waste of time. I told my parents ‘Yehi mujhe karna hai’ (Th­is is what I want to do in life) and once I made the U Dre­­am academy team and got a scholarship to train in Germany, my parents eventually came about and now they are very proud.”

They should be as the youngster has made quite a mark in his short career so far. A successful Indian Arrows stint saw him catapult to the big leagues as Hyderabad FC came calling. Akash did not think too many chances would come his way but he became an ever-present member of Manolo Marquez’s team, playing all the matches and was ranked second for tackles (80) made for defenders, second in terms of interceptions (55) and effected 48 clearances and 37 blocks.

“Initially I thought there are quite a few big names and I would probably learn from them first. But the coach does not prefer seniors or big-name players only. He gives chances on merit and he always maintained that if you are good enough, you are old enough. I never thought I would become a regular and the first season has proved to be beyond my expectations considering this was my first season in the big leagues,” he said.

His time spent in the Indian Arrows set-up prepared him for the rigmarole of Indian football. He revealed that the tips he got back then were essential in believing in himself. “It is not easy to express yourself especially when you become a professional player from a humble background. But Arrows was a great experience, learning from the coaches there and seeing so many players of the same age from vastly different backgrounds all working together to become the best version of ourselves. It was a real eye opener and it helped me adjust to the pressures I faced as part of the HFC unit.”

Even though his club failed to make the playoffs, the reception he got when he returned home was not something he will forget soon. “Band baaja leke sab aye the! It was a great feeling. My family got so many phone calls, many people came to visit our home. But the best part was I saw kids have actually started playing football in my town and that is the best feeling of all. Now the focus is on impressing the national team coach and donning the national colours. That would be a dream come true,” he signed off.