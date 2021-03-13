STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Mumbai City FC crowned ISL champions, defeat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

What a season it has been for the Islanders. They became only the second club to win the League Winners Shield and the ISL trophy after Bengaluru FC.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai celebrates after the win. (Photo| Twitter

Mumbai celebrates after the win. (Photo| Twitter)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

The Indian Super League belongs to Mumbai City FC after they pipped ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. This was coach Sergio Lobera's first title as well.

What a season it has been for the Islanders. They became only the second club to win the League Winners Shield and the ISL trophy after Bengaluru FC. They led for the majority of the campaign and many predicted right at the start that the team from Mumbai would win the title. And an attractive style of football married with defensive steel and a desire to dig deep saw them rise above the others during the league phase and those qualities came to the fore in their triumph over the Mariners.

It was an uncharacteristic error from Ahmed Jahouh which resulted from aggressive closing down from Roy Krishna and David Williams pounced to put the Kolkata giants in the lead. The Islanders seemed flustered and could not get going in the opening stages and going behind got them going. And soon enough, an own goal from Tiri which came from miscommunication at the back saw Mumbai get back on level terms.

The second half did not see to much action with the best chance falling to Hugo Boumous who blazed over the bar when it seemed easier to score. At one stage, it seemed the match would be heading to extra time as tiredness started creeping in. But Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya's error allowed substitute Bartholomew Ogbeche in and he kept his cool under pressure and Bipin Singh calmly slotted into the unguarded net as the Mumbai bench went crazy.

The coach and players dedicated the win to Amey Ranawade who had to be hospitalized after a terrible fall right on the stroke of half-time. He suffered a concussion and the word from the hospital is he is recovering and his condition is stable as of now but will be kept under observation.
Adam Le Fondre said, "I think we deserved this win. This is for Amey. It was a horrible injury. I came to India from Australia to win trophies. I knew the vision of City Football Group and liked it immediately, I liked the coach's vision and everything has worked out."

A jubilant Lobera added, "This is the result of hard work. I want to thank my players, staff, management and all our families. Difficult situation at half-time. I told my players to focus on the game. I told them Amey is a strong player and he would want us to win this for him. The level of Indian players is the key to win trophies. They learn a lot every day and prove themselves on the field. It's not about Bipin only because he scored the winner, I always talk about the collective effort. To win two trophies this season is amazing. We've created history. This one is also for the fans."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan ISL
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp