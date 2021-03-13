Mumbai City FC crowned ISL champions, defeat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

Ayantan Chowdhury By

The Indian Super League belongs to Mumbai City FC after they pipped ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. This was coach Sergio Lobera's first title as well.

What a season it has been for the Islanders. They became only the second club to win the League Winners Shield and the ISL trophy after Bengaluru FC. They led for the majority of the campaign and many predicted right at the start that the team from Mumbai would win the title. And an attractive style of football married with defensive steel and a desire to dig deep saw them rise above the others during the league phase and those qualities came to the fore in their triumph over the Mariners.

It was an uncharacteristic error from Ahmed Jahouh which resulted from aggressive closing down from Roy Krishna and David Williams pounced to put the Kolkata giants in the lead. The Islanders seemed flustered and could not get going in the opening stages and going behind got them going. And soon enough, an own goal from Tiri which came from miscommunication at the back saw Mumbai get back on level terms.

The second half did not see to much action with the best chance falling to Hugo Boumous who blazed over the bar when it seemed easier to score. At one stage, it seemed the match would be heading to extra time as tiredness started creeping in. But Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya's error allowed substitute Bartholomew Ogbeche in and he kept his cool under pressure and Bipin Singh calmly slotted into the unguarded net as the Mumbai bench went crazy.

The coach and players dedicated the win to Amey Ranawade who had to be hospitalized after a terrible fall right on the stroke of half-time. He suffered a concussion and the word from the hospital is he is recovering and his condition is stable as of now but will be kept under observation.

Adam Le Fondre said, "I think we deserved this win. This is for Amey. It was a horrible injury. I came to India from Australia to win trophies. I knew the vision of City Football Group and liked it immediately, I liked the coach's vision and everything has worked out."

A jubilant Lobera added, "This is the result of hard work. I want to thank my players, staff, management and all our families. Difficult situation at half-time. I told my players to focus on the game. I told them Amey is a strong player and he would want us to win this for him. The level of Indian players is the key to win trophies. They learn a lot every day and prove themselves on the field. It's not about Bipin only because he scored the winner, I always talk about the collective effort. To win two trophies this season is amazing. We've created history. This one is also for the fans."