ATK Mohun Bagan look to close gap at the top with win over laggards NorthEast United FC

By PTI

MARGAO: ATK Mohun Bagan will start as favourites against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

ATKMB are on a nine-game unbeaten run, sitting fourth in the table with 23 points from 13 matches, two less than table-toppers Hyderabad FC who are on 26 points.

The Mariners can aspire to reach the top with two wins and that has to start against NorthEast United who have not won a game in their last nine outings.

They are at rock bottom with 10 points from 16 games and will have nothing but pride to play for.

Juan Ferrando's ATKMB have looked like a well-oiled machine of late, their unbeaten streak being the longest since jumping on the ISL bandwagon.

The only cause for concern for Ferrando could be the lack of clean sheets.

But other than that, the Kolkata side have looked brilliant in every department under the Spaniard, playing more with the ball and also creating a lot more opportunities in the final third.

Liston Colaco also ended a four-game goalless streak as he gave ATKMB the lead in their 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in their last game. Colaco took his tally to six goals this season. He and Manvir Singh have looked in supreme touch.

"Every game is different. We have our plans for NorthEast United. Our way is to keep the ball and attack the spaces. We will try to find the best moments in possessional attack."

Ferrando said at the pre-match press conference.

"They have good players and we need to be focussed for ninety minutes."

Asked about Sandesh Jhingan starting the game, the coach said: "He has trained since last week of January. He is working hard and for him, it's a pre-season. I am very happy as he has been very good in the last few training sessions. He is an important player for us."

This season has been a disappointing one for NorthEast United.

The club struggled to find any consistency and has suffered at least one loss in every two games.

The Highlanders have conceded 35 goals in 16 games.

"We will prepare the same way for this game. Everybody is ready and they are motivated to do well," NorthEast United head coach Jamil said.

The last time the two sides met, ATKMB won 3-2.