Northeast inflict serious damage to Bengaluru FC's top-four hopes

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Bengaluru FC faced NorthEast United FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday, they had different objectives. If the Blues were eager to move up the table, the Highlanders who were already eliminated from the playoffs race were playing for pride.

As referee R Venkatesh blew the full-time whistle, the 2-1 scoreline in favour of NorthEast was a big disappointment for Bengaluru, who are now three points off the top four while having played more games than the others.

In fact, Khalid Jamil should be proud of his team, who collected only their third win of the season. They did it by coming back from a goal down. Deshorn Brown and Laldanmawia Ralte scored to help their team win the contest after Cleiton Silva had opened the scoring for Bengaluru who are now sixth on the table.

Bengaluru have enjoyed playing possession-based football, and it was no different in the first half. But, for all their possession, they could not deliver in the final third.

When opportunities came their way, they lacked in front of goal. In the initial phase, NorthEast was primarily stationed in their own half, but as the game progressed, they looked quite a dangerous unit going forward.

The best chances in the first half came to the Highlanders. If Imran Khan missed a header from close range in the 22nd minute, Deshorn Brown hit the crossbar a few minutes later.

At the other end, Bengaluru's failure to find the back of the net continued as Silva hit a shot straight at the goalkeeper after Namgyal Bhutia did all the hard work before rolling the ball to the Brazilian.

NorthEast could have taken an early lead in the second half, but Lara Sharma came up with a strong reflex save to deny Jamil's team.

Similarly, NorthEast goalkeeper Mirshad Michu stopped Sunil Chhetri from scoring in the 56th minute. Michu's leg saved Chhetri's attempt and the striker was visibly disappointed. However, ten minutes later, Silva scored a poacher's goal as he managed to get in front of the defender at the near post to make it 1-0.

But that joy did not last for long as former Bengaluru player Brown scored a brilliant header to draw level in the 74th minute. And then there was a piece of individual magic from Marcelinho, who raced past BFC defenders to find Ralte and the latter scored an easy goal in the 80th minute. It proved to be the winning one.