Kerala Blasters made huge step forward in this year's ISL, says Vukomanovic

ATK Mohun Bagan moved to the top of the table and Kerala Blasters FC entered the top-four after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Published: 20th February 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanovic

By ANI

PANAJI: Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic feels the side has made a "huge step forward" in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ivan Vukomanovic still wants to keep the hopes alive of Kerala Blasters making it to the semi-finals of the ISL this year.

"We don't know, it could happen. But we still don't know because there are many other direct duels. There are many other games that, of course, everybody is watching. So we have four games that we have to manage to play and to get points from those games," Vukomanovic said in the post-match press conference.

"And without even taking care of other circumstances, we have to manage our moments, we have to play our games to get the points from our games in order to be there in the top four. So whatever happens this season, I think that since we started and again if you look where we were standing in the previous years, I think that we made a huge step forward.

"But we have to continue building up because we want to be among the best we want Kerala Blasters to be there because of the millions of fans following us. They deserve joy, they deserve to be happy and proud of us," he added.

The result against Mohun Bagan means Kerala now have 27 points from 16 games and sit in fourth place while ATK Mohun Bagan moved to the top of the table for the time being with 30 points from 16 outings.

