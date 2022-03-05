ISL: Kerala look to seal semifinal berth with win over FC Goa 

By PTI

BAMBOLIM: With destiny in their own hands, Kerala Blasters would look to secure their semifinal spot with a win over FC Goa when the two sides meet in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Kerala is placed fourth in the points table with 33 points, two more than fifth-placed Mumbai.

If they win on Sunday, they will qualify for the semifinals as the fourth team irrespective of the result of the match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

A draw will also be enough for Kerala to advance given their better head-to-head record against the Islanders.

Kerala has registered a double win over the defending champions this season.

If Mumbai drop points on Saturday, Kerala will automatically qualify.

This has been nothing short of a stellar season for Kerala, the team from the south, winning nine games out of 19 and playing some eye-catching football under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

"We cannot calculate anything. We have to fight for points and the approach will be the same. This is how we think and that is the only way to approach the game," head coach Vukomanovic said.

FC Goa endured a forgettable season having picked up only 18 points from their 19 games so far.

They are in ninth place and can climb to eighth if they win their final match.

This is only the second time that FC Goa has failed to qualify for the semifinals.

They had the worst possible start to the season, losing the first three games under now ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando.

In the next 15 matches following his departure, they won only twice underlining their plight.

"We want to end on a good note. The focus is more on our game. We want to perform to the best of our abilities and we will do our best," head coach Derrick Pereira said.

"We needed to be more precise in decision making. Individual mistakes have put us down," he added.