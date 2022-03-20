History awaits Blasters & Hyderabad, first-time champions on cards

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is tempting to believe that the final of the 2021-22 Indian Super League final could have a huge bearing on the future course of Indian football. Two underdog outfits have managed to exceed all expectations to reach the summit ahead of traditional heavyweights with better resources and stronger squads on paper.

As Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC face-off in the final on Sunday for the ISL trophy, there will be a first-time winner which could, in turn, spark a new wind for these regions. The fact that a new ISL champion will emerge on Sunday is testimony to how this season has been one of the most closely fought and memorable campaigns in recent times.

Kerala Blasters boast one of the largest and most passionate fans in the country, and it goes without saying just what winning this trophy would mean for them.The men in yellow came agonizingly close to the title in 2014 and 2016 but had seemed directionless after a few indifferent seasons where they struggled for results as coaches and players came and went.

After the club undertook a massive rebuilding process led by Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, they have rekindled the connection with the fans. The club also decided to put their faith in Indian players as the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormpiam Ruivah, Ayush Adhikari and Jeakson Singh have come to the fore this season.

The team also looks to have an identity and definitive style of play introduced by Vukamanovic, all of which has resonated with the fans. For a football-crazy state like Kerala, the success of Blasters can create a long-term legacy, much like how the success of the golden generation of Kerala Police had done.

As Blasters have such a widespread appeal, winning the title could have a large-scale impact on the sport in the state as they can look to build on the success. The fans want nothing more than seeing the team lift the title and Vukomanovic and Co are aware of this.With a 100% capacity crowd allowed for the final, Blasters fans have been scrambling for the much sought-after tickets and have the opportunity to witness a special moment.

“To be associated with such an energetic fan base gives me goosebumps. It makes me want to belong to this family,” said Vukomanovic ahead of the match. He added: I think in the last couple of months playing without fans was weird. Now it is extra motivation for all the players. As a boy, you dream of playing in front of your local fans.History awaits Hyderabad as well and a triumph for Manolo Marquez cannot be discounted either.