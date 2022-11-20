ISL: First home win of the season for Chennaiyin

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC registered their first victory at home this season with a credible 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The hosts had done their homework and were brisk from the word go. As soon as the match began, Petar Sliskovic ran in from the left side of the goal and took the ball towards the by-line and fired a low cross into the danger area. The ball ricocheted off the defenders. This move suggested the mindset of the hosts, who were keen to open their accounts early on. Substitutes Vincy Barretto and Abdenasser El Khayati struck late for the Marina Machans as Jamshedpur notched up three consecutive losses for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute to help the hosts draw first blood. The goal came via a counterattack. The ball was won back on the right-hand side and played towards Julius Duker in the middle of the park. He found Jockson Dhas running free on the right and none of the defenders closed down his run towards the goal. He had a free shot on target which was saved by Rehenesh Paramba. However, Rehenesh only managed to parry the ball into the path of Sliskovic, who headed into the empty net.

Jamshedpur also showed plenty of intent early on and did manage to create chances of their own. But they just couldn't make it count. The hosts were dealt an injury blow when Wellington Priori had to be stretchered off the field, clutching his groin. Seiminlen Doungel was brought on to replace the CFC midfielder. At half-time, CFC were still 1-0 up. There were whispers in the stadium as to whether CFC would maintain the lead or muff it as they had done in their last game.

Their fears came true in the 76th minute. Jamshedpur forward Harry Sawyer flicked the ball on with his head towards the box for Ishan Pandita, who levelled the tie with a well-hit volley. However, CFC responded very soon. Substitutes El Khayati and Barretto combined in the very next minute to put the Marina Machans ahead again.

With just five minutes left for the regulation time to end, CFC struck one again.JFC lost possession once again in their own half and the ball reached Duker, who delivered a lovely through ball into the path of El Khayati. The latter ran towards the goal and showed enough trickery to beat both the defender and the goalkeeper to seal the match for the home side.

With this victory, Chennaiyin moved to the fifth spot with 10 points on the board. Jamshedpur now has lost three consecutive games and lies 9th in the standings.

