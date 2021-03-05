ISL: Red-hot NorthEast United FC take on formidable ATK Mohun Bagan

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After winning two of their first 11 games in the ISL this season, NorthEast United FC decided to sack Gerard Nus. The Highlanders then appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim coach. It was a move that worked wonders for the club as they managed to collect 21 points from their last nine games and reached the playoffs with flying colours. Jamil and his men will now be eager to keep that record intact as they face ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the semifinal at GMC Stadium on Saturday.

Of late, such has been their confidence on the pitch that it would take something special to edge past them. Also, what makes them a huge threat is that they do not depend on just one player. Players like Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego among others have stepped up in different stages of the league. With defenders like Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox, they have been quite solid at the back too. More importantly, NorthEast players give it their all irrespective of the situation.

Jamil, who has always credited his players for results after taking over, referred to their clash against the Mariners to be the toughest.

"Talking about Saturday's game, ATK Mohun Bagan is a team with quality. It is going to be the toughest game in the league for us and we have to prepare for it mentally, be strong. During the game also, we have to focus for 90 minutes," said the coach. "We are going to play in the same manner as we have done during the season. The first game (leg) is very important. We have to be patient."

If NorthEast produced some impressive results in the second half of the season, ATK Mohun Bagan were one of the most consistent teams in the league. Ever since they started the season with four wins, it was clear they were going to be one of the teams to beat in the league as they remained in the top half of the table throughout the group stages.

So what has made them a quality unit? The reasons are many.

They have an experienced side with players like Roy Krishna shining with 14 goals. The tactics of head coach Antonio Habas has been on point for the majority of the season and their defensive record of conceding just 15 goals has been the best in the league.

But come Saturday, key defender Sandesh Jhingan may not feature in the first leg due to the injury he sustained in the last game against Mumbai, which they lost. It also meant that ATK Mohun Bagan failed to book an AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage berth. Hence, they might be even more determined to get their A game in the remainder of the competition and clinch the ISL trophy.

"Sandesh Jhingan is a very important player for us, similar to other players who are important too. There cannot be any excuses. If Sandesh cannot play in the game, another teammate will take his place. We have 25 good players," Habas said.