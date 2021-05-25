City Football Group have been looking to do big things in India: Ex-Blasters coach Terry

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala Blasters coach Terry Phelan knows a thing or two about how City Football Group are slowly but steadily looking to dominate world football and why India is an important part of their plans.

CFG's biggest project is Manchester City, and the 'City'zens will be looking to win their first UEFA Champions League Trophy when they take on Chelsea in the final on May 30.

A European title will add to their domestic domination in England and cement their reputation as one of the rising forces in world football.

However, CFG have enjoyed incredible success in other parts of the world including in India with Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders won the ISL Shield as well as the ISL Trophy in their first season under the umbrella of CFG.

Former Manchester City and Chelsea footballer Terry said that the Group had even approached him to enquire about Indian football during his stint with the Blasters.

"They don't just come into a country and say we are going to do this and do that. They have a look at it, they scout it out. I was speaking to the City Group when I was down in Kerala and when I was at the academy there. CFG were looking to do big things in India way back like three or four years ago. They spoke to people like myself and various other people. India is a hotbed of football especially in places like Kerala, Northeast, Kolkata and even Bengaluru. And so they've come in," said Terry.

According to the Englishman, knowledge transfer could be one of the biggest gains from such a partnership.

"I think it's great they can now bring coach education in, the players would maybe be able to go over to watch training sessions over there. They will bring in experienced coaches to help the coaches over here," he said.

The CFG's success has not been confined to just Manchester City and Mumbai City with Melbourne City also lifting their maiden A-League Trophy a few days ago.

"They are buying clubs, they are giving jobs to coaches and setting up huge youth policies and infrastructure not just in Manchester but all over the world. The City Group have spread its wings. They looked to India and to Mumbai City and they won the ISL which has been fantastic for them. It's given opportunities to everybody," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the players to watch out for in the Champions League final will be Phil Foden who has been in sensational form this season.

Interestingly, Foden was among the bright young English stars who helped England win the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup which was held in India.

Terry felt that the Indian footballers who competed in that tournament could look at Foden and dream big but lamented a lack of game time for them.

"The golden word for these youngsters is dream. But for me, we (the youngsters) don't play enough games there. They do not play enough games for the players to excel. If you look at Phil Foden, before he even got into the City first team, he was playing week in and week out about forty-odd games a season since he was a young boy. If we play just six months a season, I don't think that's going to really help," he said.

