STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL 2021: Battle of grit as SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur share spoils

Croatian defender Franjo Prce (17th) scored a delightful opener for the Red and Golds while Peter Hartley (45+3) equalised at the stroke of half time for the Men of Steel.

Published: 21st November 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Das of SC East Bengal and Ishaan Pandita of Jamshedpur FC vie for the ball during match 3 of season 8 of Indian Super League. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VASCO: SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC played out an intense 1-1 draw in Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

Both goals came from set pieces.

Croatian defender Franjo Prce (17th) scored a delightful opener for the Red and Golds while Peter Hartley (45+3) equalised at the stroke of half time for the Men of Steel.

Jose Manuel Diaz started in a classic 4-4-2 formation with Hira Mondal and Lalrinliana Hnamte making their ISL debuts for SC East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC sported a rather familiar look with new attacking duo of Jordan Murray and Greg Stewart named on the bench.

The opening few exchanges saw two youngsters impress particularly.

Boris Singh made his mark in an attacking role for Jamshedpur while debutant Hnamte had a shot on target early for the Kolkata giants.

However, it was centre back Franjo Prce that found the opener.

Bikash Jairu swung in a corner that goalkeeper Rehenesh TP managed to parry off.

Antonio Perosevic brought it back into play for Hnamte to lay it in for Prce, whose back volleyed effort found its way into the net.

Jamshedpur, eager to get back, had Nerijus Valskis press upfront.

The only time Valskis came close to scoring was around the half-hour mark when his shot grazed wide of the post.

Peter Hartley left it till the brisk of half-time to level scores.

Alex Lima's flag-kick had Valskis flick it off for his captain who appeared to shoulder the ball past Arindam Bhattacharja, as SC East Bengal were left to rue their defensive error.

Ishan Pandita and Komal Thatal's introduction in the second half gave an impetus to Valskis.

The Lithuanian had a shot saved by last season's Golden Glove winner Arindam after Ishan had a near sniff at goal.

Even Diaz tried his hands at substitutions.

Amir Dervisevic and Jackichand Singh replaced Daniel Chima and young Hnamte around the hour mark.

Murray was brought in for Valskis with 20 minutes to go but both teams displayed extraordinary discipline in the second half.

Jamshedpur, though, looked increasingly favourites but could not pose a serious threat.

SC East Bengal next face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby at this ground on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC East Bengal Jamshedpur FC Franjo Prce Peter Hartley ISL 2021 ISL Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp