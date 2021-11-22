STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL 2021: Mumbai City begin title defence in style with win against FC Goa

Spanish striker Igor Angulo continued from where he left last season with a fine outing, though against his former side, as he scored in the 33rd (penalty) and 36 minutes to help Mumbai City FC.

Published: 22nd November 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Igor Angulo of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during match 4 of season 8 of Indian Super League played between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MARGAO: Spanish striker Igor Angulo struck twice in the space of three minutes as Mumbai City FC began their Indian Super League title defence in style with 3-0 win against FC Goa here on Monday.

Angulo continued from where he left last season with a fine outing, though against his former side, as he scored in the 33rd (penalty) and 36 minutes to help Mumbai City FC begin their campaign on a winning note.

Brazilian Ygor Catatau (76th) then celebrated his ISL debut within minutes of stepping onto the pitch, closing the match for the City Football Group-owned club in their season opener.

Des Buckingham, on his first match as head coach on Indian soil, showed off Mumbai City's summer signings in the starting XI.

Apuia, Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, and Cassio Gabriel all started alongside Angulo.

FC Goa's replacement for Angulo, Airam Cabrera, led the line for the Gaurs.

Brandon Fernandes remained unavailable for selection due to injury.

There was drama early on with Leander D'Cunha let off for what looked like a possible foul inside the box for tripping down Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

The Mumbai City wing-back had to be subbed off in pain.

The game opened up after the half-hour cooling break.

Gabriel received a cross with Ivan Gonzalez looking to clear.

He brought himself between the ball and the FC Goa player and Ivan's mistimed tackle led to a penalty kick.

Angulo converted the spot-kick with glee, beating old teammate Dheeraj Singh, who otherwise had a decent night.

Minutes later, it was time for Raynier Fernandes to turn provider.

A sharp turn in midfield led to the ball played through for Angulo.

The Spaniard took a deft touch, rushed past the defenders, and shot fiercely as the ball went into the net past Dheeraj's right.

Mumbai City could have had a third before the break only for Raynier's shot to be stopped by the crossbar.

Big-money signing Apuia controlled the midfield with ease.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando turned to his bench as he got in Nongdamba Naorem in the second half.

Captain Edu Bedia almost halved the deficit with a half volley that flew over the bar.

Cassio Gabriel was the star of the second half with his industrious invasions inside FC Goa's box.

Ygor Catatau then came off the bench to nod in a free-kick sent in by Ahmed Jahouh, sealing the deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Igor Angulo Mumbai City FC FC Goa ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021 Ygor Catatau
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp