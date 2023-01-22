Home Sport Hockey World Cup

Hockey WC 2023: Injuries woes in India's World Cup dream

Earlier, the Malaysian forward Shahril Saabah was injured, and Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi joined the team.

Published: 22nd January 2023 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hardik Singh

Indian player Hardik Singh tries to score a goal against England during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at Birsa Munda Stadium, in Rourkela, Jan. 15, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: "Injury is the part of sports we have to carry out in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar-Rourkela," said Indian Head Coach Graham Reid.

Ahead of India's crucial crossover match against New Zealand on Sunday, Hockey India announced the replacement of important midfielder Hardik Singh who sustained a hamstring injury during India's match against England on January 15th. However, Raj Kumar Pal is going to replace Hardik.

Talking about the decision made by the team management, Ried said, "Overnight we had to make the difficult decision of replacing Hardik Singh in the Indian Team for Sunday's match vs New Zealand, and the subsequent World Cup matches."

Not only India but even South Africa, Malaysia, France, Korea and New Zealand had injury concerns this World Cup. The 21-year-old South African, Senzwesihle Ngubane, was replaced by Luke Wynford. Earlier, the Malaysian forward Shahril Saabah was injured, and Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi joined the team. Similarly, France made a replacement for Stanislas Branicki with Timothee Clement. Kyubeom Kim, who plays for South Korea, had Byunghin Jeon replacing him. Even the 31-year-old Kiwi veteran Jake Smith was replaced by Connor Greentree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Hockey World Cup Hockey World Cup 2023 India
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp