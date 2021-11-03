STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 WC: Ravi Ashwin in as Varun Chakravarthy misses Afghanistan game due to left calf issue

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy was not available for the game against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday after he had a left calf issue.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI for India in the must-win Super 12 match.

"Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game," BCCI in a statement said.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the toss, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said, "Will bowl first. Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. Mujeeb isn't playing. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew."

On the other hand, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle." (ANI)

