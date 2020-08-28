IPL 2020: Indian player among at least 10 in CSK contingent to test positive for Covid-19

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Indian player is said to be among at least ten members from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent currently in Dubai who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Though the franchise was yet to give an official statement, it is understood that franchise officials, support staff and net bowlers are also among those infected.

CSK had earlier left out a couple of members from their original touring party in Chennai after they tested positive in the first week of August.

It is understood that all those who came in contact with the infected duo then were subjected to multiple tests before a five-day camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from August 15. They had all tested negative multiple times and boarded the flight to Dubai as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place by the BCCI.

Having completed their six-day quarantine in Dubai, the CSK team was supposed to train on Friday. But the results of the third test conducted in Dubai on Thursday revealed that multiple members had tested positive.

The team has undergone a fourth test on Friday, the result of which will be out by Saturday. As things stand, they have all been placed under quarantine till September 1.

The BCCI has also been made aware of the development.

It would be interesting to see how the tournament shapes up from here. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19, but whether this causes any further delays remains to be seen.

