MEA advises against IPL but leaves final call to BCCI

CHENNAI: On a day the sports ministry issued an advisory to all state governments to cancel sporting events or hold them behind closed doors, the Ministry of External Affairs advised against holding the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they left the final decision to the BCCI.

"I think it is for the organisers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision," said MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who is the nodal officer coordinating efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of sporting events planned over the next month in the country will have to either be cancelled or held behind closed doors after the sports ministry issued a directive to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories as well as secretaries of state sports departments.

"You're advised to adhere to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," the ministry letter said.

The immediate victim of the directive is the Indian Super League final between Chennaiyin FC and ATK in FC Goa. On Thursday evening, league officials confirmed that the match would be held behind closed doors.

"Upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 Final on Saturday, March 14, 2020, between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda," the statement said. "Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors. FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels," it added.

A decision has yet to be taken on the India Open badminton tournament, but the sports ministry directive means it will be held behind closed doors at the very least. The Indian Open golf tournament has already been cancelled. The Unacademy Road Safety World Series, played between retired cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will also be held behind closed doors, the organisers said on Thursday.