STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

KKR vs CSK: Knight Riders score 171/6 against Super Kings

After KKR won the toss and opted to bat, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 notout off 27) and Dinesh Karthik (26 off 11).

Published: 26th September 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi (foreground) and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Former skipper Dinesh Karthik's late cameo and Nitish Rana's steady long handle took Kolkata Knight Riders to a par-score of 171 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Seamer Shardul Thakur (2/20 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 4 overs) performed impressively to keep KKR under leash till the 13th over when they were 93 for 4.

However, the last seven overs yielded 78 runs and KKR were able to put on a more than fighting score largely due to Sam Curran (0/56 in 4overs) leaking runs at the back end.

Even Josh Hazlewood (2/40 in 4 overs) got a bit of stick helping KKR's cause.

The platform was laid by Rahul Tripathi (45 off 33), who hit four boundaries and one six but it was the CSK bowlers, who kept making inroads and did not allow the KKR batsmen to either free their arms or settle down.

Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Shubman Gill (9) in the first over after a horrible mix-up with Venkatesh Iyer.

One-down, Tripathi and in-form Venkatesh Iyer (18) tried to resurrect the innings but the southpaw was unable to convert his start after he nicked one to Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Thakur.

Tripathi, who fetched his first boundary, an imperious pull shot over mid-wicket, also got a 'life' after the ball on which he had nicked, was adjudged as a 'no ball'.

Off the very next one, he smashed his first maximum over deep extra cover.

Skipper Eoin Morgan (8) also fell cheaply as he holed to Du Plessis off Josh Hazlewood as KKR was in a spot of bother at 70/3.

Tripathi also fell in the 13th over, as he was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as KKR slipped to 89/4.

Then Andre Russell (20) took on Sam Curran in the 15th over, smacking two fours and a monstrous six, as KKR fetched 14 runs.

But Shardul Thakur forced Russell to drag one back onto his stumps.

Then it was the Rana and Karthik show that took them past 170.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight riders Chennai Super Kings KKR vs CSK Rahul Tripathi Nitish Rana Dinesh Karthik
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp