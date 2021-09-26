STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders win toss; opt to bat

KKR has fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Dwayne Bravo.

Published: 26th September 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi shared an 88-run stand for the second wicket which completely shut the door on MI, who suffered their second loss since IPL's resumption.

All eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer who has smashed top class attack of Mumbai Indians to take his team home. (Photo | KKR Twitter)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first in their Indian Premier League game against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

KKR has fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Dwayne Bravo.

Teams: KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KKR vs CSK Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp