Nathan Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL due to side strain 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a big blow to Rajasthan Royals, Australian pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing IPL, owing to a side strain he suffered during the team's first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 34-year-old has returned home for rehabilitation.

"Unfortunately, I have the hard task of wishing him farewell," RR's head physio John Gloster said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter.

"It's always hard to lose someone, particularly when it's through injury. And you know we were really looking forward to spending a lot of time with you (Coulter-Nile) throughout this tournament.

"Unfortunately, that's not going to be. But you are a big part of us. Anything you need from us, we are always here. We look forward to having you back with us, whenever that might be.

" It was in the final over of the SRH innings when Coulter-Nile began to struggle in his follow-through and walked off the field on March 29.

He was picked up by RR for Rs 2 crore in the IPL mega auction.