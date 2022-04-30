STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'm happy but never satisfied: Arshdeep Singh on IPL performance

The Punjab Kings pacer's performance in the death overs has been phenomenal, forcing many cricket pundits to call for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Published: 30th April 2022 12:08 PM

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

PUNE: Arshdeep Singh has taken just three wickets from nine IPL games so far, but the Punjab Kings pacer's performance in the death overs has been phenomenal, forcing many cricket pundits to call for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The left-arm pacer, however, is far from satisfied with his performance.

"I am happy but a sportsperson is never satisfied. Grateful to be able to perform for the team whenever I am getting the opportunity," Arshdeep said after Punjab Kings lost by 20 runs to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday night.

"I don't focus on individual performances because it is a team game. You just need to perform the role you have been assigned.

"My plan has always been to bowl in good areas and let the batter make mistakes and in death overs I just try to keep things simple," he added.

Arshdeep has not picked up too many wickets but his economy rate in the death overs, confidence and clear approach are noteworthy, which impressed the likes of Ian Bishop, Daniel Vettori and Graeme Swann, who called for the left-arm bowler's inclusion in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

"I think when India picks their team, they are going to look at who picks up wickets in the powerplay and who's going to close down the game at the death and they probably have their powerplay bowlers in the likes of (Jasprit) Bumrah," Vettori had said.

"And I think Harshal Patel, Bumrah, Arshdeep are the guys they can look at at the back end because of their death prowess." 

