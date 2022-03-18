STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England pacer Mark Wood out of IPL due to injury 

Published: 18th March 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.

A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.

Comments

