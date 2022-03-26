STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

With change in RCB leadership, we might actually see the Kohli from 2016: Gavaskar

The spotlight, though, will remain on Kohli when he takes to the field only as a player in RCB's IPL-15 opener against Punjab Kings.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (File photo| PTI)

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the change in leadership at Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL might get to see the Virat Kohli from the 2016 season when he amassed over 900 runs, reckons former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

The spotlight, though, will remain on Kohli when he takes to the field only as a player in RCB's IPL-15 opener against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during a Gameplan episode on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL, Gavaskar said, "At the moment, we do not know whether Kohli will be captain again. Sometimes when a player is relieved of the burden of captaincy, he flourishes as he is not thinking about 10 other players.

"When you are captain, you are thinking about 10 other players and sometimes also the other members of your squad, about their form or lack of form and things that they are not doing right which when they do it right, will be good for the team.

"This season, we might actually see the Kohli of 2016 where he got almost 1000 runs in the IPL season."

The last time Kohli was not leading the RCB was in 2012, after which he took over the team's captaincy from New Zealander Daniel Vettori.

Speaking about star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Gavaskar said, "Maxwell's cricket depends on how he approaches every inning. There are times when his approach has been unbelievably fantastic and then there are times it has not been that great.

"Last season, he was in a team with Virat Kohli and ABD, two of the finest batsmen that the game has seen and so maybe he lifted his game. He raised the level of his game to try to keep up with that.

"If he says to himself I am going to do what ABD has done for RCB, then RCB could be in for a real magic season from Maxwell."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli IPL IPL 15 IPL 2022 RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp