STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Rajasthan Royals have enough options to play around, says skipper Sanju Samson

A formidable squad at his disposal, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is hoping to end his team's 13-year-long title drought in the Indian Premier League.

Published: 28th March 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson (File photo| PTI)

Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A formidable squad at his disposal, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is hoping to end his team's 13-year-long title drought in the Indian Premier League.

IPL's inaugural champions in 2008, Rajasthan Royals have built a formidable outfit this season with some big players like Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, besides Samson himself, in their ranks.

And Samson said gelling together quickly as a unit will be key to achieving their goal.

"Our main focus is to get together as soon as possible.

We have a different squad this time, some new members in the team, so it is important to come together and understand your teammates," Samson said ahead of RR's IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

"We definitely had a lot of learning from the last 2-3 seasons.

We discussed and worked on a few options and we got a really very good team in the auction," he said on Monday during a virtual press conference.

Sanju said the Royals have variety in the team this season for the nearly two-month-long tournament.

"We have a lot of Indian and international strength in our team. It's a very long tournament. We need to understand the mindset and the fitness and form of all players.

But we have enough options to play around," he said.

"I think this format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset and that sort of characters are there in this team this year.

So we would just like to go out there and express ourselves.

" Lasith Malinga has recently joint Rajasthan Royals as the team's bowling coach and Samson said the Sri Lankan pace legend is adding a lot of value and making his job easier.

"It's great that people like Lasith and Kumar Sangakkara (Director of Cricket) whom we have grown up watching and whom almost every cricketer admire for whatever they had done on the field.

They are now just trying to help youngsters like us to understand their game better," he said.

"Whatever chats we had with Lasith, he makes bowling look very simple and easy and that it gives a lot of clarity for every bowler in the side.

He definitely is making a lot of things easier for me as a captain." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp