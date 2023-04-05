Home Sport IPL

IPL 2023: Depleted KKR seek home comfort against star-studded RCB

KKR looked a shadow of their past in their season-opener, which was interrupted by a floodlight glitch before the skies opened up.

Published: 05th April 2023 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

IPL-KKR-PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mohali, April 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Thursday.

Having started their campaign with a seven-run defeat via Duckworth-Lewis method against Punjab Kings at Mohali, KKR suffered twin blows.

First premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the tournament because of family reasons and international commitments and, the next day, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is also their batting mainstay, was ruled out of the entire IPL as he will undergo a surgery to treat his back injury.

KKR had made Nitish Rana their stand-in skipper, assuming that their regular skipper would be back in the second half of the season but with Iyer ruled out completely, the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side may face a leadership crisis.

'Accidental' skipper Rana, who has experience of leading Delhi in white-ball cricket, has a big task ahead of him as the team desperately seeks some solace in its den.

The buzz is that KKR's owner Shah Rukh Khan will be in the house when they return here after 1,438 days.

They last played at Eden Gardens on April 28, 2019 -- a 34-run win over Mumbai Indians before COVID-19 hit the world.

The excitement will be at an all-time high for both teams, with crowd-puller Virat Kohli in the visitors' dug out.

KKR looked a shadow of their past in their season-opener, which was interrupted by a floodlight glitch before the skies opened up.

Iyer's absence has made the batting feeble.

A quick-fire fifty-run partnership between Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, who was promoted to No.4, was the highlight of their batting against Punjab.

KKR also can take positives from a cracking start by Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed a flurry of boundaries and a 101-metre six before perishing for 22.

KKR had blamed the power failure in the innings break for their drop in momentum, but the truth is they will have to raise the bar.

On the bowling front, the likes of Tim Southee and Sunil Narine leaked runs, something they will have to address.

Narine looked to have lost his mystery ball as the Punjab batters took him to the cleaners.

KKR's attack will be put to test against the likes of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who looked in imperious touch in an unbeaten 82 in their eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden.

But they are likely to miss English pacer Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation.

David Willey is expected to replace him.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N.Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Mandeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Michael Bracewell.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KKR IPL IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore KKR VS RCB Shakib Al Hasan Shreyas Iyer Nitish Rana
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp