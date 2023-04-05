Home Sport IPL

Punjab Kings sign Gurnoor Singh Brar as Raj Angad Bawa's replacement

Cricketer Gurnoor Singh Brar.

Cricketer Gurnoor Singh Brar. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

MOHALI: Punjab Kings on Wednesday announced the signing young all-rounder Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa in the IPL.

Brar was picked up PBKS for Rs 20 lakh, said a statement issued by the IPL.

Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a left shoulder injury.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Brar made his first-class debut for Punjab in December last year.

The 22-year-old has featured in five first-class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22 and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.80.

PBKS defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in their IPL 2023 opener here on April 1.

PBKS will take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

