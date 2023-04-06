Home Sport IPL

IPL 2023: All-round show helps Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs

RCB replaced injured pacer Reece Topley with David Willey while KKR brought in Suyash Sharma at the expense of Anukul Roy.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with his teammates after dismissing RCB batter Harshal Patel during IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in the IPL here on Friday.

Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five to post 204 for seven.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.

For RCB, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57, Shardul Thakur 68, Rinku Singh 46; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 123 in 17.4 overs (Virat Kohli 21, Faf du Plessis 23, Michael Bracewell 19; Varun Chakravarthy 4/15, Sunil Narine 2/16, Suyash Sharma 3/30).

