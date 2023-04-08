Home Sport IPL

IPL 2023: Rahane hits fastest 50 of season as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' Tim David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad shakes hand with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad shakes hand with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' Tim David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs.

Rahane's 50 came off only 19 balls.

CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

Brief scores: MI 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20, Mitchell Santner 2/28).

CSK 159/3 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40 not out).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp