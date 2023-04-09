Home Sport IPL

Tushar Deshpande learning death bowling on the job

However, Deshpande is keen to move on and not worry about what happened in the last few games.

Tushar Deshpande. (File Photo)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service
CHENNAI: It is a dream of every budding cricketer in the country to be coached or mentored by the best in the business. At the domestic level, only few teams can afford to hire the best coaches in the country or from abroad. But the IPL is a different ball game. The dynamics scale and platform is so high that franchises vie with each other to hire the best coaches in the business for their team.

Tushar Deshpande, who made his IPL debut for Delhi Capital in 2020, has so far played in nine IPL games and taken seven wickets (till LSG game) is learning the ropes of T20 game with the Chennai Super Kings coaches Stephen Fleming, Eric Simons and Dwayne Bravo while on the job. After a poor spell initially, Deshpande bounced back against Lucknow Super Giants at Chennai to pick 2/45, accounting for Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni — both coming at crucial stages of the match. However, the Mumbai-based pacer was the talking point for having conceded too many extras (wides, no-balls).  However, Deshpande is keen to move on and not worry about what happened in the last few games.

" am a firm believer of the present, what's gone is gone. Bowling no ball is a crime in T20 cricket, but if I keep cribbing about it I might have given away ten extra runs and the results might have gone either way. So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team," said Deshpande.

The pacer, who became IPL's first 'impact player' during the tournament opener against Gujarat Titans, said that he is still learning the art of 'death bowling' and is trying to pick the brains of CSK's bowling coach Bravo. "Bowling in the death is not an easy skill. I am still learning, we have a great death bowler in our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can't fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him."

"I think getting a chance or not is not in my hands. But what is in my hand is to put an effort and keep on improving myself day by day so I was focusing on that. And I feel personally that when I keep on growing as a bowler, the opportunities will keep coming towards me and I just need to grab it with a cool mind," he added.

