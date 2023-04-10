Home Sport IPL

Brian Lara says Shikhar Dhawan's innings of 99 one of best he has seen in T20 cricket

Another West Indian great Chris Gayle also agreed with Lara and said Dhawan deserved a century which he missed by just one run.

Published: 10th April 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Captain Shikhar Dhawan's rollicking 99 off 66 balls could not help Punjab Kings win their IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but batting legend Brian Lara was mighty impressed with the knock, describing it as one of the best T20 innings he has ever seen.

Dhawan was the lone warrior as PBKS posted 143 for 9 after being sent in to bat.

Sam Curran was the next best batter with 22 as all the others scored in single-digit figures.

SRH, of which Lara is the head coach, chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored with a 48-ball 74 not out and captain Aiden Markram chipped with an unbeaten 37.

"I must commend Shikhar Dhawan. I think it is one of the best innings I've ever seen in T20 Cricket," Lara told the IPL broadcasters. "The way he shepherd the strike and totally just controlled the game," added the West Indian legend.

Dhawan's stunning knock included 12 fours and five sixes.

Another West Indian great Chris Gayle also agreed with Lara and said Dhawan deserved a century which he missed by just one run.

"Shikhar was fantastic for his team, and when you keep losing wickets around you, it's never going to be easy, and to hold the steady nerves and to actually get to that particular total and get to 99 as well," said Gayle.

"I thought he deserved a hundred and that's one of the best innings you will ever see in the IPL as well," added the self-styled 'Universe Boss'.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Punjab Kings stand tall in battle till death

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brian Lara Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH VS PBKS Shikhar Dhawan
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp