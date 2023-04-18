Home Sport IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal claims new IPL rule of impact substitute has worked well for Rajasthan Royals

"It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv (Jurel) and Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) have batted," Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed.

Published: 18th April 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals player Yuzvendra Chahal during IPL 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed on Tuesday that the new rule of impact substitute has worked well for last year's Indian Premier League finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are at the top of the points table with four wins in first five matches.

While none of the three Rajasthan Royals' bowlers -- Adam Zampa (1/43 against Chennai Super Kings), Murugan Ashwin (0/11 against Delhi Capitals) and Navdeep Saini (0/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad) -- have been able to make an impact as substitutes, it is their batters who have played crucial knocks.

Dhruv Jurel's 32 not out off 15 balls against Punjab Kings almost won the game for RR -- who lost by five runs -- in Guwahati, whereas Devdutt Padikkal scored a vital 26 against Gujarat Titans to help RR record their first win over the IPL 2022 champions in four meetings.

"It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv (Jurel) and Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) have batted. It is a plus point because I am of no use with the bat. It helps when you are chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point," Chahal, who has been substituted out twice in five matches, told the media ahead of RR's contest against Lucknow Super Giants.

RR played their first two 'home' games at Guwahati and the contest on Wednesday night will be their first at the home ground in Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

"It is a bigger ground here so as a spinner I am happy," Chahal said.

The ace Indian spinner said he is enjoying the challenge of bowling in tandem with senior Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia's Zampa.

"The management decides as per situation (on playing them together). We have a good bonding between us, having played the last two games together," he said.

"My main motive this year is to win the trophy, not just the Purple Cap," said Chahal, who has claimed 11 wickets in five matches so far, having finished as the highest wicket-taker last IPL with 27 scalps.

