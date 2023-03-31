Home Sport IPL

‘Better-prepared’ Sai ready to conquer IPL

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan, who had a fruitful domestic season for his state across formats last year,

Published: 31st March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

B Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan, who had a fruitful domestic season for his state across formats last year, will be one of the youngsters to watch out for in the Indian Premier League that gets underway on Friday when Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans lock horns in the season opener in Ahmedabad.

From making a name in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League to becoming one of the top batters for the state, the southpaw has come a long way. While he had just one fifty to show in the limited opportunities the TN opener got with the Titans in 2022, this year, the youngster is hungry for more. Training under the watchful eyes of coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya, he is confident of making an impact. 

“We had a good training schedule and we bonded very well. We were all focused on our specific jobs and roles. It was fruitful session for me where I learnt a lot from our captain and coach Nehra,” Sudharsan told this daily. Admittedly, he was a bit under prepared for the IPL last year and the quality of bowling in the league was also a notch higher than domestic cricket. However, having spent time and gained knowledge about the intricacies of IPL and a fantastic domestic season behind him, Sudharsan is better prepared for the IPL this season.

“I worked on my game with all the coaches at the club level and state and was in good nick. Here at Gujarat too, my coaches made sure that I went through the grind like any other player. Our coach Nehra took some time off to interact with me and wanted me to express myself without any fear. It is a very healthy atmosphere here at Gujarat and I am enjoying every minute,’’ he said.

Training along with a player of Pandya’s calibre is a dream for any youngster and it has been no different for the TN youngster. “Watching our captain Hardik Pandya is a learning experience. The commitment he shows in his training sessions and the way he leads the team is an inspiration for any youngster. He is very motivated and wants to lead by example. He spent some time with me and advised me to play my natural game and never stop learning.”

Having seen and known what is expected of him, the southpaw has come prepared and is ready to give his best. “I am better prepared this time around for the IPL. I have worked on my game in the past few weeks to suit this format. I am aware of the demands of IPL and I am confident that if given an opportunity I will deliver to the best of my ability,” he signed off.

Akash replaces Mukesh in CSK

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings has named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, who is recovering from a stress fracture. Left-arm pacer Akash previously played for Rajasthan Royals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Titans B Sai Sudharsan Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp