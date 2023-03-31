IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans show who're 'Kings', beat CSK by 5 wickets

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans began the defence of their title with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener here on Friday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cracked a blistering 92 off 50 balls to power Chennai Super Kings to 178/7 after being asked to bat.

In reply, the Titans reached the target in 19.2 overs. Shubman Gill was the top scorer for the Titans, scoring a 36-ball 63.

Earlier, Gaikwad smashed nine sixes even though wickets fell at regular interval at the other end.

For the Titans, spinner Rashid Khan (2/26) and pacers Mohammed Shami (2/29) and Alzarri Joseph (2/33) picked two wickets each.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 92 off just 50 balls to lift Chennai Super Kings to 178/7. Gaikwad's knock included nine sixes. The next highest score was 23 by Moeen Ali.

Skipper MS Dhoni who came at No. 8 hit a six and a four in the last over to the delight of the crowd. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets apiece for Titans.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and elected to field.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little made their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Gujarat Titans are the defending champions while CSK have won the IPL four times.

The sixteenth edition of the tournament includes several innovations such as an 'impact player' who can replace a player in the starting XI at any time during the match. Teams can also announce the playing XIs after the toss instead of before.

Brief Scores: 178 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92; Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2/26, Mohammed Shami 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/33) Gujarat Titans 182 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Shubman Gill 63; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/36).

