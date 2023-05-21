Home Sport IPL

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets 

The five-time champions' playoff fate, however, hinges on the result of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in the concluding league match of the season later in the day.

Mumbai Indians player Cameron Green celebrating his century in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cameron Green struck an unbeaten century after uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal's 4/37 as Mumbai Indians secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Madhwal's stunning spell at the death saw Sunrisers manage just 32 runs in the last four overs while losing three wickets to post 200/5.

In reply, Mumbai Indians got a perfect start with skipper Rohit Sharma (56 from 37 balls) and Green putting together 128 runs from 65 balls for the second wicket.

After Rohit's departure, Green sealed the chase with 12 balls to spare, staying unbeaten on 100 from 47 balls (8x4, 8x6).

RCB, who have a better run rate, need a win to seal the fourth spot in the playoffs at the expense of MI.

Earlier, opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with his first fifty of the IPL to give SRH a perfect start after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.

Agarwal top-scored for SRH with his 46-ball 83 (8x4, 4x6) in a solid 140-run opening partnership with Vivrant Sharma (69 from 47 balls; 8x4, 4x6).

But Madhwal triggered the collapse by dismissing him in the 17th over.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 83, Vivrant Sharma 69; Akash Madhwal 4/37).

Mumbai Indians: 201 for 2 in 18 overs (Cameron Green 100 not out, Rohit Sharma 56; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/26, Mayank Dagar 1/37).

