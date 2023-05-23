Home Sport IPL

IPL 2023: CSK beat defending champions GT by 15 runs, qualify for final 

Defending champions GT will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

CSK's Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammates the wicket of GT batter Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 first qualifier at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

CSK's Deepak Chahar celebrates with teammates the wicket of GT batter Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 first qualifier at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 to enter final of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Defending champions GT will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sent in to bat, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven.

In reply, GT were all out for 157 in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill (42) looked in good touch but none of the other batters could get going.

In the end, Rashid Khan (30) made a late attempt before losing his wicket.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 172 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60; Mohammed Shami 2/28).

Gujarat Titans: 157 all out in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 42; Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Deepak Chahar 2/29).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2023 CSK GT
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp