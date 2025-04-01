Ashwani Kumar is lot quicker than people recognise at first, says Ryan Rickelton

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians' unheralded fast bowler Ashwani Kumar, who became the first Indian to take four wickets on IPL debut, is a "lot quicker than people recognise at first", says his teammate Ryan Rickelton.

The left-arm Punjab seamer took 4/24 on Monday to blow away Kolkata Knight Riders as Mumbai Indians recorded an eight-wicket win which took them to the sixth spot in the points table.

"He's a lot quicker than I think people recognise at first, that's a great attribute he has and he can swing the new ball," Rickelton told the media after the match here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"He's a lot quicker than you think and he rushes you a little bit lower as well. He's a great addition obviously to the group and the wicket can suit him".

"Looking forward to seeing if he gets an opportunity with the new ball to see that other set of skills come through. He's a nice find for MI and really looking forward to seeing how he goes," he added.

Rickelton said the Punjab seamer, who had only played four senior T20 matches, four List A matches and two Ranji Trophy games before his IPL debut, executed his plans really well.

"I've played a few warm-up games with him, keeping (the wickets) to him and batting against him in the nets. He's a really nice bowler. He can swing the new ball and he executed his plan really, really well," he said.

"The group's really happy for him. But yeah, it's cool that he got an opportunity. The group's really chuffed that he managed to get out of the match performance," he added.