It was a complete performance: Williamson on MI win

MUMBAI: At a time when teams are amassing big totals with consummate ease in the IPL, Mumbai Indians have bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in their latest face-off here, an effort that has left New Zealand star Kane Williamson highly impressed.

MI won the game by eight wickets on Monday to open their account in the ongoing edition of the league after starting it with two successive reverses.

"It was a complete performance. They won the toss, bowling first, and executing their plans beautifully. They brought in an extra seamer, Ashwani, who was outstanding. They took wickets consistently, and I think that was the most pleasing aspect," said Williamson on JioHotstar.

"It's not often nowadays, with the impact player rule, that you see a team preventing any substantial partnerships. But they applied pressure throughout and were dominant in every phase of the match," the Kiwi great added.

Ashwani Kumar's record four-wicket haul on IPL debut and Ryan Rickelton's 62 not out powered Mumbai Indians to a commanding win over defending champions KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 23-year-old Ashwani from Punjab's Jhanjeri became the first Indian ever to take four wickets on IPL debut as he ended with figures of 3-0-24-4 to blow away KKR's star-studded batting lineup.