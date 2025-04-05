Having an incredible human being like Dravid sir is privilege in this era: Yashasvi Jaiswal

MUMBAI: Finding a human being as empathetic and caring as former India head coach and Rajasthan Royals mentor Rahul Dravid is a "privilege in this era", said rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been under his tutelage since his India U-19 days.

Jaiswal, now India's No.1 Test opener, is also a marquee player for Rajasthan Royals and he spoke about the kind of influence, the former India stalwart has had on his career so far.

"He is an incredible human being. Having someone like Rahul Dravid Sir in this era is a privilege," Jaiswal told JioHotstar.

The stylish left-hander went on to elaborate what made Dravid stand out as a human being.

"I think he is an amazing leader, supportive, caring, and always looking out for everyone. He instills confidence in players, assuring them that they are in the right space and providing the right guidance, which is crucial for both individual careers and the team as a whole. Any interaction with Dravid is an opportunity to learn. "

"Seeing him up close is an opportunity to learn not just about cricket, but also about the way he carries himself off the field. He has maintained such grace and composure over the years, and there is so much to absorb from him," Jaiswal added.