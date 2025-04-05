IPL 2025 | DC maintain winning streak with 25-run victory over CSK

Delhi Capitals completed their third successive victory in IPL 2025 with a 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match was all but over after CSK were reduced to 74/5 in the eleventh over in pursuit of 184. The loss of the fifth wicket brought MS Dhoni to the crease unusually early.

Although CSK lost no further wickets, they fell well short of the target. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 69 off 54 balls, while Dhoni was unbeaten on 30 off 26 balls.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra was the first to depart after making just three, offering a return catch to Mukesh Kumar in the second over.

In the next over, Mitchell Starc had CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad caught by Jake Fraser-McGurk at deep square leg for five.

Devon Conway, who was playing his first match of the season, also failed to fire, being caught by Axar Patel off Vipraj Nigam for 13, leaving CSK with a mountain to climb.

Shivam Dube slammed Nigam for a six over long on to cause a brief flutter of excitement in the home crowd. But he skied the next delivery to Tristan Stubbs to fall for 18.

CSK's woes deepened further when Ravindra Jadeja didn't bother to seek a review after being trapped plumb in front by Kuldeep Yadav for two.