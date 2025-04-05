Rahul, Delhi's capital gain

CHENNAI: Ahead of the auctions earlier this year, KL Rahul spoke with rare candour. In an interview aired on Star Sports after he was released by Lucknow Super Giants, he had stressed on words like 'freedom' and wanting to play in a 'balanced environment'. While he didn't say those traits were lacking at his former franchise, it was clear he thought he needed a change of scenery. "I just want to be part of a team that has a good environment," he had said. "You feel loved, cared for and respected in that environment... that's a perfect fit."

While Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka, chair of the RPSG Group, owners of the Lucknow side, have not spoken about their very animated public discussion following a match at last year's IPL, the situation had felt untenable from that point.

As soon as Delhi bagged the 32-year-old at the auction, there was a multi-layered charm offensive to welcome their new signing. Parth Jindal, one of the team's owners, welcomed him. Others too made him feel at 'home'. When the opener reported to the franchise post the Champions Trophy, there was a special video package with the message 'You are loved. You are ours. You are home'.

His response to that was 'I'm home'.

At some level, you can argue that Rahul, bought for Rs 14 crore, wasn't needed. They had two overseas first-choice batters (Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis), a first-choice overseas middle-order batter (Tristan Stubbs) and an Indian keeper (Abishek Porel). What Rahul gives, though, is a guarantee of a minimum number of runs per season, can keep wickets, can be trusted with his fitness (even if he has picked a few injuries on the way). He can also keep wickets, be flexible with his batting position and is a good player of spin.

Having been part of the leadership group at multiple teams, he does have that experience too. Yes, he was expensive but he ticked a lot of boxes. A signing meant to lift the team's ceiling as well as the floor by a couple of inches.

After a delayed start for Delhi (he was on paternity leave), his match-winning innings on a typical early Summer afternoon at Chepauk — 'feels like temperature' at 39*c and humidity above 70 — has set him up well for the first phase of the tournament. It was an innings filled with malleability, endurance and taking calculated risks to eke out an above-par score on a red-soil surface.

At some level, it's easy to visualise a lot of big Rahul scores in this format. More fours than sixes, a healthy enough strike rate but leaving the door open for some criticism, some singles, employing the sweep shot and pulls off the pacers. He showed facets of all the above-mentioned traits during his 51-ball 77 (6x4, 3x6). It almost spanned the entire length of the Delhi innings (he was dismissed with four legitimate balls remaining in the visitors' innings).