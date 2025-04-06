IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT: Titans Chasing 153 as Washington picks 20 runs in an over

Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 as the Gujarat Titans restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Siraj dismissed struggling openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply before coming back to add two more wickets to his tally on a slow surface.
Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performed admirably but a wayward Ishant Sharma leaked 53 runs in his four overs to allow SRH cross 150 after they were 135 for eight at the start of the final over.
Head (8) had a fortuitous start as his edge off Siraj went past the stumps for a boundary.
However, Siraj had the last laugh as the pacer got rid of the danger man from Australia when the opener flicked one for Sai Sudharsan to complete a smart diving catch at mid-wicket.
The crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium found their voice after a few boundaries.
Siraj, however, had other ideas as the pumped-up seamer sent back Abhishek after the batter took the aerial route but failed to get the timing right and was caught at mid-on.
This meant the SRH openers' struggles continued in this edition of the IPL as the side reached 45 for two at the end of the power play.
Even as the visitors dominated proceedings at that stage, they faced some anxious moments when Glenn Phillips got injured.
After being attended to by the physio, Phillips hobbled off the field.
Ishan Kishan (17) perished when he miscued a pull off a Prasidh Krishna short ball to deep square leg where Ishant completed the catch.
The duo of Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 off 34 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 off 19 balls) tried to revive SRH innings with a fifty-run stand for the fourth wicket, a phase where GT got a few fours and a six by the South African big-hitter against Rashid Khan.
But just when SRH looked like laying the foundation for a respectable score, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore picked up the prized wicket of Klaasen whose leg stump was disturbed as he rocked back to employ the pull shot.
Reddy too perished while trying to smash Sai Kishore out of the park, leaving SRH at 105 for five in the beginning of the 16th over.
Chasing 153 for victory, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start under lights. Mohammed Shami, returning to face his former franchise, struck early by removing Sai Sudharsan for just 5. The left-hander mistimed a pull shot and picked out the midwicket fielder. Shami bowled with good rhythm in the PowerPlay, using the hard length and movement off the pitch smartly.
Pat Cummins then dealt a bigger blow, dismissing Jos Buttler for a duck. The ball nipped in from a length and took the inside edge, with Heinrich Klaasen completing a sharp catch behind the stumps. GT were suddenly 17 for 2, under pressure.
In came Washington Sundar at No. 4, and he didn’t take long to make an impact. After a cautious start, he launched into Simarjeet Singh with intent — pulling him for two powerful sixes and two fours in a single over, the pick being a ramp over fine leg that got the crowd buzzing. Simarjeet tried to cramp him with short deliveries, but Washington's shot selection and confidence stood out.
At the other end, Shubman Gill played the anchor’s role. He was watchful early on but began to open up with a couple of well-timed boundaries, including a lovely pick-up shot over midwicket and a punch wide of mid-off. He looked calm and in control, running well between the wickets and rotating strike effectively.
The partnership between Gill and Washington has now steadied the innings and brought Gujarat back into the contest.
Earlier, Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their mid-table clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
GT skipper Shubman Gill cited pitch conditions and historical data as key factors in the decision. “The surface looks dry and on the slower side. With the dew possibly coming in later, we’re backing our bowlers to make early inroads and control the chase,” Gill said at the toss.
The pitch report suggested a compact wicket with uneven square boundaries measuring 70m and 63m, while it's 76m down the ground. It’s not a typical Chinnaswamy belter, the highest score recorded here in the last three years has been 165, indicating a surface that could assist slower bowlers and spinners. Expect cutters and variations to play a significant role.
A key update for GT is the inclusion of Washington Sundar, who makes his debut for the side today, replacing Arshad Khan in the playing XI.
Meanwhile, SRH find themselves in a tight spot, coming into the match on the back of three consecutive defeats. Skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged his side’s recent struggles, stating:
“We need to be realistic, three games in a row, it hasn't come off for us. Maybe we could have chosen better options. I don’t want to dwell too much, but we go back to a venue we know well and look to reset.”
SRH’s lineup sees consistency in top-order options with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, while Heinrich Klaasen will once again shoulder the middle-order responsibility. They’ll be hoping their pace unit, led by Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel, can adapt quickly to the surface’s slower nature.
Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami
Impact players:
Gujarat Titans: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder