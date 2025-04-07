IPL 2025 | Kohli, Padikkal get RCB off to flyer against MI

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore dispatched the hapless Mumbai Indians attack to all parts of the Wankhede Stadium after being put in to bat in their IPL clash on Monday.
At the end of six overs, RCB had stormed to 73/1 with Kohli on 36 off 19 balls and Padikkal on 32 off 15 balls.
Earlier, Phil Salt cover drove the first ball of the RCB innings to the boundary. But Trent Boult got his revenge off the very next delivery, castling Salt with an inswinger as the England batter swung across the line.
RCB shrugged off the early loss by reaching 33/1 in three overs with Kohli and Padikkal timing the ball sweetly.
Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are back in action for Mumbai Indians.
Pace ace Bumrah returns to the MI playing XI after a three-month injury break, while veteran opener Rohit Sharma is back after missing the last game due to a knee issue.
On the other side, Rajat Patidar-led RCB will be keen to bounce back after their first defeat of the season. All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, who will be looking to regain form after two underwhelming outings.
Impact substitutes
RCB: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chhikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
MI: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa
Playing XI
MI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal