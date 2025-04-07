IPL 2025 | Kohli, Padikkal get RCB off to flyer against MI

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore dispatched the hapless Mumbai Indians attack to all parts of the Wankhede Stadium after being put in to bat in their IPL clash on Monday.

At the end of six overs, RCB had stormed to 73/1 with Kohli on 36 off 19 balls and Padikkal on 32 off 15 balls.