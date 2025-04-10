Lack of six appeal in CSK's batting

CHENNAI: How quickly the night changes, eh? Between 2021 and 2023, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, they were the global T20 leader in sixes among all franchises. It's what enabled them to win matches. Their squad construction was such that they had multiple spin-hitters in the middle-order, several pace-hitters up top and gave players the freedom to express themselves without the fear of consequence.
The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad blossomed, coupled with a sprinkling of overseas dust (Faf du Plessis or Devon Conway and a bit of Moeen Ali). This squad covered all bases and there was high intent across all phases. Sure, their bowlers consistently delivered but batters backed them up.
In that three-year period in question, the franchise hit a six every 15 balls. Since 2024? One every 16.3 deliveries. In a league where pitches, if anything, have become more conducive to six-hitting and every other team in the division have improved in this particular metric, Chennai, whose MO used to be marginal gains and reading patterns, have fallen off a cliff.
Nothing else explains why they are only the ninth best franchise when it comes to six-hitting since the start of 2024.
In isolation, Chennai's drop-off has been one six per every match. It may not seem much. But, when you compare it to the best now, they are already starting with a distinct disadvantage. Take Hyderabad, for example, who average north of 10 sixes a game or Bengaluru, who are hitting 11-12 sixes every match since 2024. That's a difference of 24-30 runs every match, right there.
Several factors have contributed to their less than impressive returns since the start of 2024. While other teams have prioritised the powerplay as a phase of the game to maximise batting output, the Men in Yellow seem to have embraced a more primitive approach to batting. Especially when chasing a big score, teams want to break open the game early doors and are willing to accept losing even three-four wickets in the powerplay as long as they are above the eight ball in terms of the asking rate.
Consider the four games they have lost in 2025, all of them chasing. Not once have the top-order injected the innings with oxygen up front. If anything, they have sucked life out of it in the first 10 overs. The asking rate against Bengaluru was 9.85 at the start, it was 13.2 after 10 overs. This trend has played itself in the other three games as well.
Chennai have done this for a long time; solidify with openers before the finishers wind up for big finish. It didn't matter because the bowlers have generally restricted teams to under 180 when bowling first. The stats back this out. In four IPL editions from 2020, they only chased scores in excess of 180 four times.
Since the start of last season? It's at seven. The inference is pretty clear. Chennai's bowlers have become less effective in not only picking up wickets but in also keeping the runs down.
With Ravindra Jadeja not as effective as he once was and MS Dhoni's waning powers, they can no longer hope to run down a target of 80 runs in six overs. This sort template has worked in the past but the team needs to accept the fact that Jadeja and Dhoni aren't the players they were a few years ago.
That will be a suitable starting point if the franchise wants to make a late dash to the playoffs this year.