Lack of six appeal in CSK's batting

In that three-year period in question, the franchise hit a six every 15 balls. Since 2024? One every 16.3 deliveries. In a league where pitches, if anything, have become more conducive to six-hitting and every other team in the division have improved in this particular metric, Chennai, whose MO used to be marginal gains and reading patterns, have fallen off a cliff.

Nothing else explains why they are only the ninth best franchise when it comes to six-hitting since the start of 2024.

In isolation, Chennai's drop-off has been one six per every match. It may not seem much. But, when you compare it to the best now, they are already starting with a distinct disadvantage. Take Hyderabad, for example, who average north of 10 sixes a game or Bengaluru, who are hitting 11-12 sixes every match since 2024. That's a difference of 24-30 runs every match, right there.

Several factors have contributed to their less than impressive returns since the start of 2024. While other teams have prioritised the powerplay as a phase of the game to maximise batting output, the Men in Yellow seem to have embraced a more primitive approach to batting. Especially when chasing a big score, teams want to break open the game early doors and are willing to accept losing even three-four wickets in the powerplay as long as they are above the eight ball in terms of the asking rate.