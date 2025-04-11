Missing in action at Chepauk: Identity, creativity and energy

CHENNAI: ERM. Hmmm. Oh. Meh.

These may be the only words or expressions to accurately capture the three hours inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium from 7.30 PM.

At its best, it's a cauldron of colour, noise and joy. An emotion.

On Friday night, it was a lifeless circular wall for large parts of Chennai Super Kings' latest anaemic offering dressed in the garb of a T20 match.

What do you prefer? An hour without a boundary? Got you covered. Allowing Moeen Ali to bowl a wicket-maiden in the powerplay? Yep, done. Crashing to their lowest ever total at Chepauk? Tick. Playing out 61 dots -- more than half the innings -- across a T20 innings? Yes.

Just like Manchester United of late, this version of CSK keeps creating unwanted records all over the place. They have now lost five matches in a row in a single season for the first time ever. This is also the first time they have lost three back-to-back matches at their beloved home.

There was a time when teams would get psyched by the mere thought of playing in or against Chennai, such was the respect they commanded. These days? It's approaching 'lads, it's Chennai' territory.

When Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL holders, arrived, they came with their own set of problems. Those problems evaporated the moment they inserted the hosts on a slow, spinning deck (why the hosts opted for a surface such as this against the guile of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy showed their cluttered thinking at this point).

The Men In Yellow have struggled for momentum in the powerplay all season. That theme continued as they played out 20 dots in the powerplay. There were four boundaries, zero sixes, two wickets and 20 dots. Even as teams have tried to maximise the powerplay, Chennai have, if anything, doubled down on this archaic form of batting. Sure, they have liked to take their time before but outdated form of playing the game has left them in a big hole.

Watching on, it felt like the last session on Day Five of a meandering Test. Strangely enough, large pockets of the crowd also stopped their periodic chanting of 'CSK, CSK, CSK'. At one point of time during the first innings, it felt like being in a large open-air library thanks to the silence.