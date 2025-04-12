CSK have got right players, not putting the white flag up just yet: Michael Hussey

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has backed the current squad to bounce back despite a fifth consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL season, insisting the five-time champions have the "right players" and are far from giving up on their campaign.

CSK suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on Friday, posting their lowest-ever total at the venue, a dismal 103 for nine.

"I still think we've got the right players. We've just got to try and help them find some confidence and consistency and then hopefully we can sort of grow and build from that, whether that's with the bat, ball or in the field," Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

"There's a lot of talk about the style of our play. But the players we've got, we don't want to ask them to play in a completely different way; that's natural to them. They've got here to the IPL for playing really well in their way. I'm certainly not one to try and get them to play in a different way. They play at their best because that's the way they play," he added.

Hussey also dismissed criticism that CSK have filled their squad with players past their prime or are reluctant to invest in young talent. CSK’s middle-order, featuring Indian players Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda, has underperformed collectively this season.