Gujarat Titans' Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL due to injury

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a groin injury, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The Kiwi, who has returned home, “sustained a groin injury during the IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6,” the Titans said in a statement.

While Phillips has not featured in GT’s playing XI this season, he was on the field as a substitute during the match against SRH. The injury occurred in the final over of the powerplay during SRH’s innings.

Phillips, who was stationed at point, chased down a shot from Ishan Kishan. But as he threw the ball back, he appeared to overstretch his groin and collapsed to the ground in pain.

He was then helped off the field with assistance from the GT support staff.

Phillips is the second player from the Gujarat Titans' squad to return home this season. Earlier, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada left the team due to personal reasons.